Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $555.36 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,375,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $555,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $449.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.