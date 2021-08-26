Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $787.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827,131 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $787,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $64.93. 2,452,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,789. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.33. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.