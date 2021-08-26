Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,406,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

