Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $622,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $16.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,842.46. 742,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,145. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,663.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,866.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

