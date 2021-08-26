Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
A number of analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
