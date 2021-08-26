EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $94.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $957,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $392,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $200,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

