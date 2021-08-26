EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.15 Million

Equities analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.50 million and the lowest is $113.80 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $55.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $466.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $475.62 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $528.59 million, with estimates ranging from $516.00 million to $541.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.96. 577,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $23,925,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in EPR Properties by 34.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

