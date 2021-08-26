Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Hits $9.18 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $631,279.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

