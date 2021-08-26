Equitable Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,109 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

