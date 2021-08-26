Equitable Trust Co. Has $302,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $607.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $589.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,628 shares of company stock valued at $55,125,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

