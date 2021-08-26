Equitable Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

