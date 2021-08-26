Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NuCana plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NuCana’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

NuCana stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

