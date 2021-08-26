Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.63, for a total value of $20,917,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $354.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.