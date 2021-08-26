Ether Zero Trading Down 4.3% This Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $330,806.16 and approximately $2,155.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.58 or 0.06604067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00127785 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,456,109 coins and its circulating supply is 185,426,696 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

