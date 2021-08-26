Ethereum Meta Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28,722.00 (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $28,722.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.00752263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00098675 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.