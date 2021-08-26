Ethverse Price Tops $0.0625 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Ethverse has a total market cap of $502,904.21 and $32,558.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.00398869 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.88 or 0.01030534 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,136,952 coins and its circulating supply is 8,046,778 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.