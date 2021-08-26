Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Li Auto by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Li Auto by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -191.50.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. decreased their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

