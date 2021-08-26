Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $132,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 775.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.