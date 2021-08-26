Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) by 98.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $85,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $96,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth $962,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKIC opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

