Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after purchasing an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 184,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after acquiring an additional 153,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

NYSE EBS opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $55.07 and a one year high of $127.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

