Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $97.13 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

