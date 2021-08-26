Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 193 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $217.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

