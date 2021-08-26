Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,684 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 82.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $181.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.00. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.98 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,927,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,765. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. UBS Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

