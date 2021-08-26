Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

EXC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,205. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.44. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Exelon worth $622,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

