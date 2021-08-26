Express (NYSE:EXPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.
NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 7,349,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,706,266. The company has a market cap of $409.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 368.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.66% of Express worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Express
Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
