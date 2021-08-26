Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3838 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.68.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

