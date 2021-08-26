Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 99,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 33,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,619,000 after purchasing an additional 141,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.71. 11,763,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,734,648. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $231.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

