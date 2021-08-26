Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,724.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,725,809 shares of company stock worth $950,557,856. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $366.66. 244,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,810,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.66. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

