Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.16. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $12.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $8.99 on Friday, hitting $449.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,412. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.66.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Comerica Bank raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,262,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

