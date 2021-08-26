Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $447.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

