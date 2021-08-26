FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Sells $324,097.95 in Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of FAT Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 57,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.09. FAT Brands Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

