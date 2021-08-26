FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States."

Shares of FAT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,270. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.76. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. Analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

