Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FATE. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

