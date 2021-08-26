Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FURCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock remained flat at $$48.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

