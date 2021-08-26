FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,811 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.1% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FDX stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.70. 11,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.87. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $214.08 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

