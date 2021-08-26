Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 100,570 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) by 473.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,570 shares during the period. Larimar Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Larimar Therapeutics were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 142,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

LRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.