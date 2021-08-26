Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Acquires 66 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.50. 8,290,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666,935. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.