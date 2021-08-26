FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares fell 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.63 and last traded at $35.81. 12,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,495,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

