Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 1,218 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Regency Centers comprises about 2.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

REG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.48. 16,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,437. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

