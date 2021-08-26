Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 546.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $323,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $336,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.