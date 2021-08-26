Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,195 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.83 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

