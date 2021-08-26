Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $362.66 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.89. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

