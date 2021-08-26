Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of EQC opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.