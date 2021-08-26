Financial Counselors Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 25.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

CMI stock opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

