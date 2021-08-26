Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 84.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 757,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 348,009 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 45.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 58.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 263,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $28,144,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VALE opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

