Firestone Capital Management Buys 319 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.16. 4,694,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,171,125. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99.

