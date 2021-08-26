Firestone Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IBM traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,668. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

