Firestone Capital Management Purchases 3,644 Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Get Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PFFV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,504. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.