First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.
