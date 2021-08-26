First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 3.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

