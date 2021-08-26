First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in August

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 986,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,029 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.58. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,639. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.